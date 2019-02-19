Services Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 (989) 856-3662 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church Eldon Jay Beachy

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Eldon Jay "Al" Beachy, 88, of Caseville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Honor Health Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona of natural causes. Al was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Bay Port to the late Benjamin and Sadie (Ropp) Beachy. He graduated from Pigeon High School in 1949. He married Joanne Caister on Jan. 17, 1959, in Pigeon. Al, the man who refused to retire, is now resting with his parents, sisters Leona Huscher, Margaret Pamer and Ruth Delp, son Michael and daughter Jody. Through his ventures, Al worked many years as a butcher for Schumacher Meat Market and Active Feed Company in Pigeon. In 1970 he built his first laying hen chicken house and through the years raised thousands of chickens. The large egg production led to the creation of Beachy Eggs. Al was known as the local "Egg Man" delivering his farm fresh eggs to many local restaurants, markets, hospitals and other businesses. His ambition to serve the community led to him becoming a restaurateur with his 1990 purchase of the Bay Port Lefty's Drive-in and success in establishing Caseville's Lefty's Diner in 1998. The "Egg Man" quickly became known as "Mr. Lefty." Al was a loving, hardworking provider to his entire family and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Al is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Joanne; children Brenda (Michael Smukala) Kosenko of Port Austin, Murray (Robin) Beachy of Pigeon, Timothy Beachy of Pigeon and Bethanne (Curt Rasmussen) Beachy of Pigeon; grandchildren Dwight (Carrie) Kosenko, Nicole (John) Stelmach, Brandon (Alyssa Smale) Fabyan, Brody (Shawna) Beachy, Bailey (Max) Bullough, Seth Bowles, Garet Bowles, Westin Bowles, Kyle Bowles, Benjamin Beachy and Brooklyn Beachy; three great-grandchildren; and siblings Doris (Charles) Willingham, Judy (Ernie) Martin, Shari (Eldon) Kurtz, Vernon (Marion) Beachy and Roy (Audrey) Beachy. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. He will be buried next to his son and daughter at Michigan Ave. Mennonite Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries