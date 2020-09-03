1/1
Eleanor Carriveau
Eleanor Carriveau, 88, of Kinde, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1932 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Alberto and Maxine (Ingram) Louis. She married Robert Carriveau on Jan. 31, 1959 in Chicago, Ill.
Eleanor is survived by her husband Robert Carriveau of Kinde; two sons, Frederick Cuevas of Chicago, Ill. and Mark (Alicia) Carriveau of West Chicago, Ill.; daughter Diane O'Brien and special friend Michael Sikic of Joliet, Ill.; daughter-in-law Lois Cuevas of Bolingbrook, Ill.; grandchildren Christina (Steve) Larson of Decatur, Ill., Robert Peterson of Plainfield, Ill., Theresa Carriveau of West Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren Nevaeh Duncan of Plainfield, Ill., Joselyn Horrell of Decatur, Ill., and Darren Peterson of Plainfield, Ill.
She was an Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son Arthur Cuevas; brother Ronald Louis; and sisters Belva Huerta, Margaret Escamilla and Lorraine Riesen.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

