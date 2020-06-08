Ellen Hilborn
Ellen Hilborn, 78, of Bad Axe passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born in Pinnebog, on Oct. 12, 1941, Ellen was the daughter of the late Harold and Beulah (Lewis) Morgan. She married Ned Hilborn, July 16, 1966, and together they spent their lives as members of the Port Austin and Bad Axe communities where Ellen worked as a nurse at Huron Memorial Hospital for 40 years.
An avid adventurer and nature lover, Ellen loved to travel. She spent her summers fishing, camping, and biking (motorcycle and pedal) and her winters cross-country skiing and planning her next big trip. With her husband and family, she visited all 50 states making it her mission to explore all our National Parks. When not traveling, Ellen loved relaxing with a good book and watching her beloved Detroit Lions and Tigers.
A state-certified licensed builder for a time, Ellen worked side-by-side with her husband Ned, remodeling homes throughout their life. And even though she loved shopping for shoes and purses, you were more likely to find her wandering the aisles of Menard's and Home Depot shopping for tiles.
Ellen was a long-time member of the Bad Axe Free Methodist church. "Nurse Ellen" was a friendly face during fishing, baseball, and family week at Bay Shore Camp and Family Ministries where she volunteered several years and was honored to serve on their board of directors. She spent several summers volunteering at Oakdale Christian Academy in Jackson, Kentucky, working with children of all ages.
Many will remember Ellen's wicked sense of humor, gentle smile, and calming presence. Born a quiet local farm girl, Ellen loved life and enjoyed living in the moment - content with the bounty that God provided.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Ned Hilborn, of Bad Axe; one son, Chad (Kelly) Hilborn of Owendale; and two daughters, Kathy (Jay) Nickels of Hudsonville and Tracy (Robert) Boyd of Lake Havasu, Arizona. She had six grandchildren, Nick, Bryce, Kyle, Rebecca, Becky, and Michael and two great-grandchildren. She fostered several children in the community, keeping an open door to any child in need.
She was preceded in death by sons Gary and Ken Hilborn and Dave McPherson; brothers Lowell and Donald Morgan; and sister Dorothy Leitch.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Colfax Township Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Sutton. Friends may gather at the cemetery before the 11 a.m. service time. There will also be a visitation at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.