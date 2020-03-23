Home

Elsie M. Trowbridge

Elsie M. Trowbridge Obituary
Elsie M. Trowbridge
Elsie M. Trowbridge, 93, of Pigeon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
Elsie was born Feb. 24, 1927 in Winsor Township to the late Fred and Anna (Trost) Ohlrogge. She graduated as the salutatorian from Pigeon High School in 1945. She attended Michigan State University on a Kellogg Scholarship for Home Economics. She owned The Coffee Shop in Pigeon for 21 years. She was a life-long member of Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, photography, traveling, sewing and baking.
Elsie is survived by her son John (Brigid) of Pigeon; grandchildren Aaron (Terra) Mallais, Brandis (Matt) Poisson and Wesley Trowbridge; great-grandchildren Brielle, Bryce, Brady and Brenna; nephews Kenneth (Sandy) Ohlrogge and Kevin (Debbie) Ohlrogge. She was preceded in death by her brothers Larry Ohlrogge and John Diener.
Private funeral services will be held at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be a public memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Cross Lutheran Church with a meal to follow. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Cross Lutheran Church, 200 Ruppert Street, Pigeon, MI 48755 or Compassus Hospice, 5986 Cass City Road, Cass City, MI 48726. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020
