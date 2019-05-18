Elwood Edward Hammerle

Elwood Edward Hammerle, 79, of Bad Axe Michigan, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan from complications of a surgery. Elwood was born May 3, 1940, at home in Paris Township, son of the late Walter and Martha (Helewski) Hammerle and was one of thirteen children in the family. He was married to Marlene Vegenski (Peyok) on May 24, 1980 in Ubly, Michigan. Elwood Hammerle was employed for 40 years at Active Industry (now Tower Automotive) located in Elkton, Michigan. He retired in 2005 and enjoyed 14 years of retirement. He enjoyed riding his beloved Harley Davidson Trike on any day of the week, rain or shine. Elwood loved watching all the Michigan sports that were offered, college and pros. He enjoyed his little fury friend Roxie that would always be by his side. Elwood enjoyed socializing with anyone that he came across and could have a conversation with no matter if he knew you or not. It seemed like anywhere he would go, he always knew someone. He loved to talk to others. Finally, he enjoyed family gatherings, camping and nightly campfires. Elwood is survived by his wife Marlene Hammerle of Bad Axe, Michigan; one son - Jeffrey (Jenny) Peyok of Caseville, Michigan; four daughters - Dawn (Mark) Hogan of Springfield, Missouri, Penny (Dave) Lesperance of Brick, New Jersey, Danielle (Corey) McKimmy of Bad Axe, Michigan and Melissa (Jon) Fritz of Bad Axe, Michigan; two Brothers - Kenneth Hammerle of Ruth, Michigan and Gary (Wanda) Hammerle of Caro, Michigan; four sisters - Jeannette Danielski of Ubly, Michigan, Roseanne (Jerry) Bullock of Ohio, Elaine Varosi of Deckerville, Michigan and Darlene (Rod) Gornowicz of Cass City, Michigan; five grandchildren - Connor Ewald (Kelsi Craven) of Addison, TX, Rayleigh and Delaney McKimmy of Bad Axe, Michigan, Beaux and Kinsley Fritz of Bad Axe, Michigan; two sisters-in-law - Carol Long of Bad Axe, Michigan and Connie Worden of Bay City, Michigan; one brother-in-law - Michael (Darla) Vegenski of Brandon, Florida; many nieces and nephews between the two families that are throughout the region and country. Elwood was preceded in death by his son, Dean Hammerle and his daughter Michele Ewald; three brothers - Harold, Frank and Wayne Hammerle; three sisters - Delores Talaski, Mildred O'Parka and Ardis Wrubel. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 18, 2019