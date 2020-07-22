Eric Douglas Thompson
Although not a religious man, Eric Douglas Thompson, had faith in the power of the Michigan State Spartans.
Eric, 66, suffered from a stroke during the 4th of July fireworks in Port Austin. He passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at McLaren Flint Trauma Center after many complications.
He was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on March 12, 1954 to the late Lester and Barbara (Gorang) Thompson.
Eric graduated from BAHS in 1972. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Michigan State University in 1976. He was partner in Landmark Appraisal in Flint for many years.
To say Eric was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan or a sports fan is an understatement. He also enjoyed traveling the world, golfing and music, especially smooth jazz.
Eric is survived by his wife of 18 years, Maggy Thompson of Port Austin; his brothers Robert (Phyllis) Thompson of Oregon, Earl (Kathy) Thompson of Lakewood, Calif., Gary (Dianne) Thompson of St. Clair Shores and Donald (Susann) Thompson of Sapphire, NC. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Thompson and his nieces and nephews: Amy, Andy, Aaron, Donald, David, Barbara, Joe, Robert Jr., Jennifer, Kelly, Tim, Rene and Keith; and many great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Thompson and his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Don Owen.
Per Eric's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Little League (mail to: P.O. Box # 232, Bad Axe, MI 48413)
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com