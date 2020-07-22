1/1
Eric Douglas Thompson
1954 - 2020
Eric Douglas Thompson
Although not a religious man, Eric Douglas Thompson, had faith in the power of the Michigan State Spartans.
Eric, 66, suffered from a stroke during the 4th of July fireworks in Port Austin. He passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at McLaren Flint Trauma Center after many complications.
He was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on March 12, 1954 to the late Lester and Barbara (Gorang) Thompson.
Eric graduated from BAHS in 1972. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Michigan State University in 1976. He was partner in Landmark Appraisal in Flint for many years.
To say Eric was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan or a sports fan is an understatement. He also enjoyed traveling the world, golfing and music, especially smooth jazz.
Eric is survived by his wife of 18 years, Maggy Thompson of Port Austin; his brothers Robert (Phyllis) Thompson of Oregon, Earl (Kathy) Thompson of Lakewood, Calif., Gary (Dianne) Thompson of St. Clair Shores and Donald (Susann) Thompson of Sapphire, NC. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Thompson and his nieces and nephews: Amy, Andy, Aaron, Donald, David, Barbara, Joe, Robert Jr., Jennifer, Kelly, Tim, Rene and Keith; and many great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Thompson and his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Don Owen.
Per Eric's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Little League (mail to: P.O. Box # 232, Bad Axe, MI 48413)
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
8 entries
July 22, 2020
Knew Eric from our great Yankees LL team and lots of great times back when men's slow pitch SB was big. Any time I ran into him through the years after I moved away he always had a smile and good to see ya! Great guy, condolences to his family.
Gary Meredith
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
1970's Clingman's Dome, TN
Eric always brought fun and a laugh to whatever was going on. A very thoughtful man who connected with so many people in a genuine way. We will miss him. Sending our love and prayers to Maggy and to all the Thompson family.
Don Owen
Family
July 22, 2020
This is hard to accept since Eric was such a great man.
Steve Burney
Friend
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sandy Drettmann
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man who had the biggest heart. Never a dull moment when time spent with him. A big loss to our family. Lots of love, hugs and prayers to Aunt Maggy.
He will be missed terribly.
Kathie Owen
Family
July 22, 2020
Bad Axe Boys of Summer. Fond memories of days gone by.
Eric was most friendly
Dave Gay
Friend
July 22, 2020
Found memories of the Baseball Boys of summer gone by.
Dave Gay
Friend
July 22, 2020
Eric was generous with his smiles and laughter. He was a light in the world and will be sorely missed.
Margaret Worthington
Friend
