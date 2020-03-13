|
Ervin H. Schuette
Ervin H. Schuette Jr., 75, of Caseville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Jr. was born Aug. 22, 1944 in Pigeon to the late Ervin H. and Gladys (Voss) Schuette Sr. He graduated from Laker High School in 1962. He attended Ferris State Institute where he received a certificate in drafting design. Through General Motors he completed his apprenticeship as a machine repair machinist, receiving his journeyman's card. He retired from General Motors working at Pontiac Motors in 2000 and moved to Caseville permanently, having had a home there since 1984.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He loved spending time at his hobby farm in Port Hope. He was an enthusiastic story teller, loyal friend, and strove to find the best in each person he met.
Jr. is survived by his sons Rodney (Michelle) of Elmira and Brian (Lee Ann) of Winnetka, Illinois; stepdaughter Diana (Ed) Frieberg of Arizona; grandchildren Kelsey (Jordan) Jones, Luke and Hannah; step-grandchildren Larry and Cory; great-grandchild John Wayne; and sisters Norma (Ralf) Dittmann of Midland and Jane Schuette of Augusta. He was preceded in death by his sister Joanne (Thomas) McCollum and the mother of his sons Sandra Gohsman.
Out of an abundance of caution for people's health in light of coronavirus, Jr. would want a private family service, which will take place Monday, March 16th at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Suggitt of St. Paul Lutheran Church-Linkville officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Sebewaing. There will be a public celebration of Jr.'s life in early summer, details to follow.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church-Linkville or Pheasants Forever.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020