Ervin Martin O'Parka
Ervin Martin O'Parka, 91, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Ubly, passed away March 20, 2020 at home under hospice care.
Ervin was born near Tyre, Mich. on June 30, 1928 to the late Henry and Blanche (Skipinski) O'Parka. Ervin attended country school and helped his father on the family farm. Ervin enlisted into the US Army in 1950-52 where he was stationed in Russian occupied Germany as a heavy tank operator. Following his service, he worked in Detroit for Chrysler Corporation in an assembly plant thru out the 50s, he then worked for Active Industries in Elkton until the early 70s. Finally he worked on road construction throughout Michigan until his retirement in 1993.
Ervin married Delores Wroubel of Harbor Beach, they adopted two sons, Douglas ( Beth Severance) O'Parka of Cass City and Michael (Robert Mann) O'Parka of Fort Lauderdale. Ervin is survived by two grandchildren Sean O'Parka of Fort Lauderdale and Nichole Hartel of Cass City, one brother Leo (Marion) O'Parka of Harbor Beach and two sisters, Rose (the late William) LaBuhn of Bad Axe, and Delphine (Henry) Wolschlager of Caseville. Ervin was preceded in death by his wife Delores in January 1972.
Ervin spent the past nine years in the care of the VA, and his son Michael in Saginaw, and Fort Lauderdale. In his final years he spoke often of his life in Ubly, farming with his family, playing softball for the Tyre Bar softball team, hunting fox with the guys from the Ubly Fox Hunters Club, and babysitting for his two grandchildren Shawn and Nichole. The family would like to give a heart felt thank you to Ervin's caregivers, Trustbridge Hospice Care, and his two angels, Margaret West, and Andre Martins.
Ervin will be cremated and interned at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich., where he will be buried with full military honors at an undetermined date.
In memory of Ervin O'Parka, please make donations to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020