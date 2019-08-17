Home

Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church of Harbor Beach,
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church of Harbor Beach,

Esther E. Burkhard


1924 - 2019
Esther E. Burkhard Obituary
Esther E. Burkhard, 94, of Harbor Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron. She was born on Dec. 14, 1924 in Port Hope, to the late Otto and Emma (Thoms) Timreck. She and Roland Burkhard were united in marriage on Oct. 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1996. Esther was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aide, and enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, gardening, and working on the farm. Esther is survived by her children: David (Mary) Burkhard of Port Hope, Daniel (Deb) Burkhard of Harbor Beach, Nancy (Dan) Hitchcock of Port Hope, Terry (Pam) Burkhard of Bay City, Ivan (Cricket) Burkhard of Bad Axe, Rich (Jean) Burkhard of Harbor Beach, Susan Keyes of Harbor Beach, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a brother Arnold Timreck of Port Hope. Funeral Services for Esther will be Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation for Esther will be on Sunday, from 2 to 8 p.m., at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A scripture service will take place Sunday, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
