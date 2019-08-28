Home

Esther "Sissy" Schmitt


1941 - 2019
Esther "Sissy" Schmitt Obituary
Esther "Sissy" Schmitt, 78 of Bad Axe, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 20, 2019, following a short illness. She was born on April 3, 1941, in Ford County, Kansas, to the late Charles and Mina (Parker) Willcox. She married Willard "Smitty" Schmitt on Dec. 30, 1992. Sissy worked at Tower Automotive (Active) in Elkton, Michigan, and retired after over 40 years. She cherished every moment spent with her family and also enjoyed animals, fishing, reading, and puzzles. Sissy is remembered for her great sense of humor, strong work ethic, and for always putting others before herself. She was also a former member of the Women's Bowling Association. Sissy is survived by her loving husband, four children, Roger (Shelley) Homewood of Waterloo, Iowa, Rhonda (Daniel) Prill of Bad Axe, Stacey Homewood (Paul Shaw) of Pigeon, and Steve (Stephanie) Wood of Bad Axe; eight grandchildren Gregg (Katelyn) Nieten, Shannon Nieten, Tara (John) Neeb, Melissa Prill, Vanessa (Scott) Longuski, Trista (Andre) Smith, Samantha Wood, and Matthew Wood; 10 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Ayden, Caleb, Emmalee, Jerome, Haley, Maddyx, Ariah, Lucas, and Tiana; two sisters, Carol Lehnhardt of Dubuque, Iowa, and Tammy (Dan) Felderman of Dubuque, Iowa; five stepdaughters, Nancy (Leo) Guza, Linda (Bob) Koroleski, Julie Deman, Vicki (Micheal) Affholter, Connie Schmitt, their families, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Judd Slattery; one brother, Louis "Sonny" Willcox; and one brother-in-law, Robert "Chuck" Lehnhardt. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service is planned on Sept. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Bad Axe.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
