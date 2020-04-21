Home

Ethel Marion Lindeman

Ethel Marion Lindeman Obituary
Ethel Marion Lindeman
Ethel Marion Lindeman, 96, of Sebewaing, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. Ethel was born March 17, 1924 in Sebewaing.
She is survived by three children, Patricia Seabrook, Wayne (Susan) Lindeman, and Mark (Denise) Lindeman; grandchildren Stacie (Gera) Kittman, William (Cassidy) Lindeman, Grant Lindeman and Matthew Lindeman; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Gloria, Gracie and a little girl on the way.
Ethel is pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years, William; two sisters Vernita and Mabel; and three brothers Nelson, Leonard, and Arnold and a ,son-in-law Edmond Seabrook.
Ethel was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She loved God, her family and friends. Her passions were gardening (roses), sewing, Euchre, and garage sales. Ethel touched many lives with her friendship and her kind, humble, and generous heart. She will be dearly missed by all.
A private funeral service will take place graveside at Silverlawn Cemetery in Sebewaing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and the .
Arrangements handled by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home, Sebewaing.
Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020
