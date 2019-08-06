|
Eugene M. Champagne, 72, of Bad Axe, formerly of Caseville, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. Gene was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Bad Axe to the late Edmund and Virginia (Heleski) Champagne. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked 30 years as a fuel truck driver for the Cooperative Elevator Company, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a member of the Caseville American Legion and Cross Lutheran Church. He is survived by his brother William (Ann) of Gagetown and sister Deanna (Richard) Braun of Gaylord; and friend Phyllis Tinsey of Bad Axe. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ed and Jerry. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon with Rev. Mark Gerisch officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019