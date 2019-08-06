Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cross Lutheran Church
200 Ruppert St
Pigeon, MI 48755
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Cross Lutheran Church
Pigeon, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Cross Lutheran Church
Pigeon, MI
View Map

Eugene M. Champagne


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene M. Champagne Obituary
Eugene M. Champagne, 72, of Bad Axe, formerly of Caseville, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. Gene was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Bad Axe to the late Edmund and Virginia (Heleski) Champagne. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked 30 years as a fuel truck driver for the Cooperative Elevator Company, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a member of the Caseville American Legion and Cross Lutheran Church. He is survived by his brother William (Ann) of Gagetown and sister Deanna (Richard) Braun of Gaylord; and friend Phyllis Tinsey of Bad Axe. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ed and Jerry. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon with Rev. Mark Gerisch officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.