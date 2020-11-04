Eugene R. Lamke
Mr. Eugene R. Lamke, 87, of Parisville, made the journey to eternal heaven to join his wife on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
He was born at home on Dec. 1, 1932 in to the late Lawrence and Theresa (O'Parka) Lamke. He married Mildred Kubacki on Oct. 30, 1954 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Smith Corners. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2019.
Eugene was an eighth grade graduate. He was called a jack of all trades, being educated in all kinds of work. He farmed for a while before starting his own polka band, Gene and the Pokka Dots. They played in the Arcadia Ballroom in Parisville, Farmer Hall, V & W Hall and various places for weddings and other celebrations. Eugene began working for Longuski Silo Company before he made his way to Detroit to work construction. Once he returned back to work in the Thumb area, Eugene started working at Nestles in Ubly and then for Laskey Construction. He was a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Parisville where he was the custodian for St. Mary Church for 32 years until he turned 70. Eugene loved working with wood and building all kinds of projects. Once retired, Eugene built many bird houses and over 375 hunting blinds. He enjoyed playing his accordion. He had a big garden and loved to grow lots of things. Eugene cherished his beloved wife and loving family.
Eugene is survived by one son, Randy Lamke of Parisville; three daughters, Marlene (Steven) Schulte of Harbor Beach, Judy (James) Hessling of Bad Axe, Beverly (Bob) Stange of Deford; 13 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; two sisters, Arlene Longuski and Evelyn Susalla, both of Ubly; four sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Eugene) Wisneski, Florence "Pat" Vogel, Rose Mary (Tom) Wisneski, Beatrice Kubacki; two brothers-in-law, Aloysius (Joan) Kubacki Jr., Bernard (Pauline) Kubacki.
Eugene was preceded in death by his siblings Marie (Frank) Peruski, Irvin (Irene) Lemke, Cass (Ruby) Lamke, Elmer (Harriet) Lamke, Richard (Barb) Lamke, Raymond Lamke; three brothers-in-law, Jerome Longuski, Jacob Susalla and Lawrence Vogel.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish of Parisville. Rev. Matthew Federico will officiate. Eugene's final resting place will be next to his beloved wife, Mildred, in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Thursday from 1:30-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. There is a parish vigil service being planned for Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Please consider a donation in Eugene's memory to his family, care of his son, Randy.
