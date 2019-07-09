Services Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 (989) 658-8501 Evelyn F. Mychek

Evelyn F. Mychek, 95 of Port Austin passed away July 7, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. She was born on June 7, 1924 in Ubly to the late Frank and Victoria (Leppek) Nowak. She married Harold J. Mychek on Sept. 1, 1945, at St. John Catholic Church in Ubly. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2007. Evelyn attended Ubly High School before moving to the Detroit area to be a "Rosie the Riveter" at one of the local airplane plants. She was a lifetime member of the Dunham-Ray Auxiliary #2645 VFW in Southfield. Once she and Harold got married and started their family, she became a homemaker. Evelyn and Harold lived in Hazel Park and Southfield before moving to Port Austin in 1980. She was a parishioner of both St. Michael's Catholic Church in Port Austin and St. Felix Catholic Church in Pinnebog. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, gardening, traveling, sewing for the VFW Auxiliary and visiting with friends in Southfield. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Daniel Mychek and his wife, Elizabeth of Rochester, Jerry Mychek of Dallas Texas; 9 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two son-in-laws, Glenn Londer and Ted LaFleur; one brother, Alger Nowak and his wife, Mary, of Ubly. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Victoria Londer and Michele LeFleur; two brothers; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Mychek. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11 at St. John Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly. Rev. Nathan Harburg, pastor, will officiate. Evelyn's final resting place will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery in Ubly. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Wednesday from 1:30 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church only. In Evelyn's memory, please consider a donation to . Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Evelyn's family. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 9, 2019