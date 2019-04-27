Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Blackburn Chapel Funeral service 1:00 PM Blackburn Chapel Evelyn M. Lohr

Evelyn M. Lohr, 87, of Caseville, passed away on April 24, 2019, with her family at her side. Evelyn was born on April 29, 1931, in Berkley, MI to Fred and Ethel (Burchard) Kasper. Evelyn graduated from Big Beaver High School, now known as Troy High School. She married Irving Lohr on July 8, 1950 in Oakland County. Evelyn was a homemaker. She loved camping, traveling, birdwatching, and gardening. Evelyn enjoyed planting flowers and watching them bloom. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family in Caseville and her grandchildren. Evelyn is survived by her son, Daniel P. Lohr; her daughters, Sally (Claude) Lohr, Kathleen Yaroch, Linda (Michael) Morley, Caroline Karpinski and Karen Jidas. She is survived by 31 grandchildren, 50 great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild, her brother, Edward (Onie) Kasper, her sister, Marlene (Sterling) Smith and many nieces and nephews. Her little dog, Precious, already misses her. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Irving, and her son, Timothy E. Lohr. Family will be present for visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blackburn Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Dupre officiating. There will be a private burial at Christian Memorial in Rochester Hills, MI. You may share on online condolences at www.blackburnchapel.com Arrangements by Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019