Faye Elaine Juengel, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home, following a lengthy illness. Faye was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Bennie and Elaine (Duckworth) Wanke. She married Melvin L. Marek on Dec. 18, 1976, in East Tawas. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2005. She then married Richard C. Juengel on Aug. 27, 2009 in Sebewaing. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2014. Faye had been employed at Florida Power for many years, moving to Michigan several years ago. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to garage sales and getting a bargain, crocheting and sewing. Faye was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Sebewaing. Surviving are her children: Diane (Gary) Conden of Sebewaing, Tom (Georgia) Prieskorn of Shelton, Washington, Robert (Ann) Prieskorn of Lake, Michigan; step children: Terry (Sue) Marek of Alpena, Warren (Sandy) Juengel of Sanford and William (Janet) Juengel of Luther, Michigan; many grandchildren: Christopher Conden of Harrison, MI, Ashley (Chris) Gaudett of Caro, Emily Conden of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Molly Conden of Sebewaing, Kenneth and Aaron Prieskorn; great-grandchildren: Lucas Gaudett, Parker Gaudett and Marley Conden; brother, Bud Wanke of Saline, Michigan; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Faye was preceded in death by husbands, Melvin Marek and Richard Juengel; son, Kenneth Russell Prieskorn; brother, Fred Wanke; sisters: Dolly Stone and Audrey Antone. A private graveside service will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Bach, MI. Rev. Pam Beedle-Gee will officiate. Memorial donations may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church Roof Fund. A special thank you to her friend and neighbor, Dorothy Persons, for the special care she gave Faye. Funeral arrangements handled by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 31, 2019