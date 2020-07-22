1/1
Faye Wanda Karpovich
1946 - 2020
Faye W. Karpovich, 73, of Cass City, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born Aug. 16, 1946 in Ruth the fifth of nine children born to Charles and Magdalene (Kirsch) Messing. She married Stephen Charles Karpovich July 11, 1966 in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ruth. He died June 15, 2013.
Faye graduated from St. Peter and Paul Catholic School of Ruth and attended Port Huron Junior College. She worked as an operator for Bell Telephone and as an executive assistant for Oakland University, Michigan State University and Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance. Faye had a tremendous eye for home decorating. This skill allowed her to work as an area manager for Home Interiors. She enjoyed the peaceful, quiet country life and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. Faye enjoyed going for countryside rides with Stephen. She loved her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Faye is survived by her son David (Holly Beverly) Karpovich of Cass City; grandchildren Charles Karpovich, Rebecca Karpovich, Nathan Karpovich and their mother, Tonya Karpovich; siblings Ron (Pat) Messing, Carol (Harold) Dropeski, Ben (Pat) Messing, Harry Messing, Clifford (Sue) Messing, Mike (Sherry) Messing; brothers-in-law, Ken Vahovick, Paul Slater; goddaughter Jane Slater; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen; two sisters, Alice Vahovick, Lillian Slater.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Agatha Cemetery, Gagetown with Rev. Theodore Nnabugo officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Agatha Cemetery Fund or Juniata Christian School. Friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
In accordance with current state mandated restrictions, social distancing and limitations on number gathered within the building will be observed. Attendees are also kindly asked to wear a mask or other facial covering while inside the funeral home.
Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City. Arrangements were handled by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
