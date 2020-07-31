Florence Will

Florence Will, 89, of Harbor Beach passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care in Harbor Beach.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1930 to the late James and Isabell (McAllister) Badgley. Florence was a full-time homemaker and a wonderful babysitter. In her earlier years, she enjoyed working in her large garden on the farm, canning, baking, and cleaning her house. Her family will miss her Christmas cut-out cookies, filled raisin cookies, and baked beans. She loved reading her Bible, watching the Detroit Tigers, and playing Yahtzee, much like her own mother.

She is survived by six children, Diane Zinger, Randy (Deb) Will, Connie Susalla, Deb (Dennis) Schave, Barb (Dale) Schultz, and Lori (Rick) Murawske; 12 grandchildren, Lisa (Bill) Fitzpatrick, Tracy Eberling, Jesse Will, Keith (Jessica) Schave, Randy (Angela) Will, Kevin Schave, Nicole (Matt) Hill, Aaron Susalla and special friend Amy, Kenneth Schultz and fiancé Kylie, Jacob Murawske, Daniel Murawske and Jonathan Murawske; nine great-grandchildren, Shayln Fitzpatrick and fiance Seth, Morgan (Kendall) Bechler, Zachary and Nathan Eberling, Joel, Jada and Breanna Schave, Mason Hill, and Isabella Will; one great-great grandson, Easton Bechler; sisters Donna (Nick) Kloska, June (Tom) Fischer, brother Ron (Marian) Badgley, brother-in-law Glenn Detgen, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Kenneth Will; grandchildren Stephanie Will and Sean Murawske; sons-in-law John Zinger and Raymond Susalla; brother Thomas Badgley; and sisters Clara Ventline, Barbara Anderson, Nancy Detgen, and Carol Badgley.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Rock Falls Cemetery in Harbor Beach, with Elders Dale and Esther Volz officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Ramsey Funeral Home.

Florence's family would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Extended Care for all their help the last two years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store