|
|
Francis E. Kanaby
Captain Francis E. Kanaby, former Great Lakes ship pilot, 84 of Ubly passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility in Bad Axe.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1936 in Detroit to the late Louis and Martha (Stepka) Kanaby. He married Marilyn Wheeler on Aug. 8, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Argyle.
Francis attended Cass City High School. He sailed the Great Lakes for 50 years and was first employed for US Steel as a first mate for 25 years. Then he became a Captain for the Lake Pilot Association of Port Huron for 25 years, retiring in 2006. He was a current parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly. Francis enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Francis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn of Ubly; two sons, Michael and his wife, Alecia of Fla., Richard and his wife, Rebecca of Lansing; four daughters, Leona Alley of Fla., Beverly (Diego) Lombardo of Fla., Debbie Peruski and her husband, Robert of Ubly, Sharon Langenburg of Ubly; 17 grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Elisa, Levi, Brady, Evan, Madeline, Lindsey, Tegan, Mia, Layla, Samara, Cooper, Morgan, Owen, Jacob, Benjamin; four sisters, Joanie Koroleski, Barbara Rutkowski, Grace Kamrad and Cindy Jackson; one brother-in-law, Carl Wheeler; special friend, Leigh Langenburg.
He was preceded in death by his son, Edward Kanaby.
Mass of Christian burial for Francis will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish in Freiburg. Rev. Nate Harburg, pastor, will officiate. Francis' final resting place with be with his son, Edward, at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Sunday from 3-8 p.m. and Monday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Freiburg from 10-10:45 a.m. There will be a parish vigil service Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please consider directing your memorial for Francis to Sleeper Public Library or Compassus Long Term and Hospice Care.
Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Francis' family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020