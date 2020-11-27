Francis Grant Olsowy
Francis (Frank) Grant Olsowy passed away at McLaren Bay Medical on November 18, 2020, at the age of 80, due to breathing complications.
Frank was born at Saratoga General Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, on March 18, 1940, to the late Emitt Patrick Olsowy and Dorothy Ann Olsowy (Zobel).
After High School, Frank entered into the service of the United States Navy on Sept. 26, 1961, and served as a Yeoman attached to Fighter Squadron One Hundred Eleven, aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. Frank was honorably discharged from the Navy on Sept. 3, 1965. Frank retired from Detroit Edison after 34.5 years of service. Early in his career he worked at repair shop and as a service electrician in the Detroit area. In the early 70s he moved to Huron County and served as a security guard at the Detroit Edison Harbor Beach Power Plant. Later in his career, he served as a Detroit Edison meter reader and service electrician for the areas of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties.
Frank spent many of his early years being active in the local Amateur Radio community. He was also very interested in his family history and spent many hours working on genealogy for his direct and extended family, many of which had ties to Huron and surrounding counties.
Frank practiced beekeeping for many years and was always willing to share his knowledge and equipment with personnel interested in learning the practice. He liked to keep active and looked forward to helping the neighbors when it was time to take crops off the field and transport them to the elevator. Frank loved to hunt and tried to get out every year during deer season. He loved to go to garage sales and was always looking for a deal. Frank also enjoyed golf, reading westerns, and talking over coffee with neighbors and friends.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Lee Olsowy (Kato) of 53 years. They were married in Warren Michigan on Jan. 14, 1967. He is also survived by his sister Lucy (Joe) Nix; and his sons Timothy (Jill) Olsowy, and Christopher Olsowy. Frank has been predeceased by both his parents and his brothers Thomas and Patrick Olsowy.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
