Francis Patrick Konke Jr., 33, of Caseville, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. Frankie was born Jan. 29, 1986, in Pigeon to Francis P. Sr. and Lisa R. Zadrzynski. He graduated from Caseville High School in 2004. He served five years in U.S. Army National Guard. Previously he was employed at Huron Castings and was currently working at Konke Construction, The Blue Water Inn, and Tip-a-Thumb Canoe. Always looking for ways to serve his community, he was an officer on the Caseville Fire Department and secretary of the Huron County Firefighters Assoc., and an assistant coach for the Caseville Eagles Football Team. He was a proud father to his daughters. Frankie is survived by his daughters Scarlett and Patricia of Elkton; father Frank (Sandy) of Caseville and mother Lisa (Kenny Craig) Zadrzynski of Port Austin; brother Steven of Caseville and sister Brooke of Caseville; aunts Maureen (Chad) Russell of Indiana, Laura Konke of Caseville, Kathy Konke of Rochester, Tina (Amy) Konke of Caseville and Bridgett Eash of Ohio and uncles Michael Przystup of South Carolina and Nick Konke of Caseville; the mother of his daughters Tarah Prill of Elkton; special friend Kristin Dubey of Caseville; non-blood brother Frank Colagiovanni III of Caseville; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his uncles John Konke and Darrin Zadrzynski; and grandparents Frank Konke, Patricia Konke, Ron Randall and Conrad and Pat Pryzstup. Funeral services were held Monday, June 17 at St. Roch Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the Caseville Fireman's Association. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019