Frank William Karle II, 61, of Unionville, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at McLaren-Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. Frank was born May 2, 1957, in Pigeon, to the late Frank and Delores (Maxwell) Karle. He graduated from Cass City High School. He married Odile J. Smith on Jan. 22, 1977, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon. He worked as a high low driver at Michigan Sugar, where he has worked for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and having weekend barbeques with his family. He is survived by his wife, Odile; twin daughters, Carol (Stephen) Shaltonis and Jackie (Mike) Palmer, all of Sebewaing; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Caylee, Shanda and Chance; sister, Betty Hoover of Caseville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank R. Karle III; and sister, Annamarie Murray. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon, with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019