Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
Pigeon, MI
View Map

Frank William Karle II


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank William Karle II Obituary
Frank William Karle II, 61, of Unionville, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at McLaren-Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. Frank was born May 2, 1957, in Pigeon, to the late Frank and Delores (Maxwell) Karle. He graduated from Cass City High School. He married Odile J. Smith on Jan. 22, 1977, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon. He worked as a high low driver at Michigan Sugar, where he has worked for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and having weekend barbeques with his family. He is survived by his wife, Odile; twin daughters, Carol (Stephen) Shaltonis and Jackie (Mike) Palmer, all of Sebewaing; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Caylee, Shanda and Chance; sister, Betty Hoover of Caseville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank R. Karle III; and sister, Annamarie Murray. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon, with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries