Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
930 E. Redd Road
View Map

Franklin James Kladzyk Jr.


1947 - 2020
Franklin James Kladzyk Jr. Obituary
Franklin James Kladzyk Jr. entered into the hands of his Lord on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Marie and Franklin Kladzyk and his beloved sister Kathryn Brown. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Kladzyk; his beloved children, Anna Gabriella Kladzyk-Constantino (Bret), Renè Grace Kladzyk, Christian Martin Kladzyk, Adrian Louis Kladzyk; his beloved siblings, Pamela Ziemba Kladzyk, Thomas Kladzyk; his pride and joy, his granddaughter Marcella Grace Constantino. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Road. Interment will follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery in Sunland Park, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
