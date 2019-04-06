Franklin Timothy Doyle

Franklin Timothy Doyle "Tim", 79, of Stoughton, Wis., formerly of Port Austin, Mich., passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare after a short illness. He was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Frank and Helen (Gross) Doyle. Tim served as an MP in the U.S. Army in Alaska. He graduated from the LAPD Police Academy in 1964. Tim worked for the Downey, Calif. and Bloomfield Hills, Mich., police depts. and later worked as a sheriff's deputy for Oakland County, Mich., for many years. His work as a police officer was a calling and a source of pride to him. Tim felt lucky to have the only career he ever wanted and he loved every day he spent on the job, both undercover and in uniform. After his retirement, he and his wife moved north to the Thumb of Michigan where he worked as a prosecutor's investigator for Huron County for another 12 years. In 2015, they moved to Stoughton, Wis., to be near family. Tim enjoyed biking and exercising and was a volunteer at the Stoughton United Methodist Church Food Pantry. He loved impromptu gatherings with friends and family, whether it be by a bonfire in Port Austin, Mich. or a sunset gathering on Casey Key beach in Florida. Tim had a host of friends from all walks of life, from California to Florida, as well as the Midwest. His speech was often riddled with favorite sayings, which friends and family will be repeating for years to come – "Doyleisms". Tim's quirky sense of humor was contagious, and people enjoyed being in his presence. They also knew he was the guy to call when things got tough and he would drop everything to be there. Tim is survived by his wife, Jo, daughter, Trini (Marty) Pevey; son, Danny (Pam) Doyle; daughter, Timiann (Stuart) Tillery; and daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Hull; nine grandchildren, Tucker and Ashtin Pevey, Mackenzie, Peyton, Davis and Sutton Tillery, and Nick, Jonathan and Erin Hull; two sisters; and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019