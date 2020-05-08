Frederick J. Crank
Frederick J. Crank, 80, of Caseville, died peacefully in his home Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, while surrounded by family. He was born July 11, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan.
On Feb. 4, 1966, he was joined in matrimony to Carole A. Stasser, who preceded him in death. He was a loving father to four: Sheri (John) McLelland, Kimberly (William) Browning, Caroline (Gerald) Langley, and Frederick (Michelle) Crank. Fred was also the proud grandfather of ten and one great granddaughter. Fred was blessed with many life long friends and his special friend, Kathleen Murdoch.
Fred graduated from Pigeon High School in 1958. Fred was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves serving as an MP from 1963 through 1969. Fred began a career in the Detroit Police Department in 1962, where he served as a homicide detective and a tactical operations specialist. Fred earned his Bachelor's degree from Mercy College of Detroit in Business Administration and Criminal Justice. He enjoyed friends, family, golf, and discussing politics. Fred will be dearly missed by many.
A celebration of Fred's life will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Frederick J. Crank, 80, of Caseville, died peacefully in his home Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, while surrounded by family. He was born July 11, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan.
On Feb. 4, 1966, he was joined in matrimony to Carole A. Stasser, who preceded him in death. He was a loving father to four: Sheri (John) McLelland, Kimberly (William) Browning, Caroline (Gerald) Langley, and Frederick (Michelle) Crank. Fred was also the proud grandfather of ten and one great granddaughter. Fred was blessed with many life long friends and his special friend, Kathleen Murdoch.
Fred graduated from Pigeon High School in 1958. Fred was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves serving as an MP from 1963 through 1969. Fred began a career in the Detroit Police Department in 1962, where he served as a homicide detective and a tactical operations specialist. Fred earned his Bachelor's degree from Mercy College of Detroit in Business Administration and Criminal Justice. He enjoyed friends, family, golf, and discussing politics. Fred will be dearly missed by many.
A celebration of Fred's life will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.