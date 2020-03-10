|
Frederick W. Edler
Frederick W. Edler, 85, of Pigeon, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Fred was born Oct. 10, 1934 in Pigeon to the late Clarence and Stella (Wing) Edler. He graduated from Pigeon High School in 1953. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1957 to 1959. He married Margaret Lohrmann on October 1, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing.
Fred retired from Gettel Farms after 35 years. He is a member of Cross Lutheran Church and former member of the Pigeon Conservation Club. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; children Daniel of Pigeon, Douglas (Debra) of Gagetown, Peggy (David) McCrimmon of Caseville, Patricia (Alexander) Cucinello of Pigeon and Brian (Tina) of Owendale; grandchildren Kyle (Katie), Kelsey (Matt), Matthew, Michael (Emily), Branden, Cory, Christina, Cody (Haley) and Madison; great-grandchildren Emery and Kayden; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Kay (Delbert) Joslin of Commerce Twp; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald (Sharon).
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020