Fritz D. Smith
Fritz D. Smith, 72, formerly of Pigeon, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Rutledge, Tennessee from injuries in an automobile accident.
Fritz was born May 14, 1948 in Pigeon to the late Neil and Dorothy (Fritz) Smith. He graduated from Laker High School in 1966. He served in the US Army in Vietnam. Upon returning from the service he learned the trade of construction. He worked over 20 years with Saginaw Foundation before starting his own business called Fritz Smith Builders. He and his son Darren worked together for 15 years. Fritz always had a bounce to his step and a helping hand to lend. He cherished his loved ones and the time he had with them.
Fritz is survived by his children Todd (Stacy) of Rutledge, Tennessee, Darren (Jennifer) of Owendale and Andrea (Sean) Hogan of Caseville; grandchildren Aaron, Allison, Jasmine (Derek), Alysha, Christian, Lainey, Gabriel and Nola; great-grandchildren Riley, Elena Aidan and Octaviah; sister Beverly McIlhargie; brothers Elwood and Doug; the mother of his children Cynthia Smith of Caseville; and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, close friends and family. He was preceded in death by brother Frank and close friend Doug Danks.
An outdoor funeral service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 outside the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon, Rev. Karen Bouverette will officiate. Seating will not be provided, please bring a lawn chair to sit-in. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday inside the funeral home.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.