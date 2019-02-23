Gale Thomas Farlow

Gale Thomas Farlow, 75, passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2019, from complications of Parkinson disease. He was born on Oct. 4, 1943, in Oakley MI, to Robert Crawford Farlow and Maude Elva VanWagner. He married Lyola Jean Birmingham May 9, 1964. He is survived by his wife Lyola and their 6 children; Jeff (Deb), Gail (Adam), Steven, Christina (Scott), Amy, and Joy (Darren). Gale has 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was also grandpa or papa to many of his grandchildren friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved to travel and has visited most of the 50 states in the U.S. and has even traveled to Canada, Mexico, and Rome Italy. Gale was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Weeblo leader, Cubmaster, and Boy Scout leader in Mikado, MI. He served as the president of the Y's men club for the YMCA and active in the Indian Guides and Princess' in Owosso, MI. He was a softball couch in Kinde, MI. Gale was a Civil Service Employee for 37 years, working at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, MI; Port Austin radar site in Port Austin MI; and retired from Luke Air Force Base, Glendale AZ. Gale moved his family to Phoenix in 1986 and then later moved to Glendale, AZ in 1991. He was respected and loved by all family and friends and will be remembered as a kind and gentle man. He will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019