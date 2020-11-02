1/
Gary Brown
Gary Brown
Gary Brown of Bruce Crossing, Michigan (formerly of Kinde and Lansing), passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 30. 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Iron River, Michigan.
Gary was born Aug. 27, 1946 to Alex and Beatrice (Merchant) Brown in Huron County. He attended Shepherd School through 8th grade, then graduated as valedictorian from North Huron High School. Gary started classes at Michigan state University but took a break to serve his country in the United States Army. After leaving the military he returned to MSU receiving his degree and became a Certified Public Accountant. Gary worked for the State of Michigan as a Vice Auditor General for 30 years.
After retiring, Gary moved to his favorite area, the backwoods of the UP, spending his time woodworking. He made beautiful wooden items that he gave away as gifts and sold in a store he co-owned in Bruce Crossing.
Gary is survived by one brother, Robert (Bob) D. Brown of Filion; nieces Marie (Stan) Haley of Rapson, Judy (Mike) Shamka of Ruth, Lori (Jim) Leppek of Ubly; nephews, Bill (Linda) Brown of Kinde, Randy (Arlene) Brown of Bad Axe, Dennis (Mary) Brown of Ubly, Robert J. Brown of Alplaus, NY and David Phelps of Florida.
Gary was proceeded in death by his parents; brother Owen; sister Betty Phelps; sisters-in-law Beryl Brown and Elaine Brown; niece Sheryl Cottrell; and nephew Wayne Phelps.
Following Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a public celebration of life.
Arrangements are being handled by Cane Funeral Home-Bruce Crossing Chapel.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the Brown family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cane Funeral Home - Bruce Crossing Chapel - Bruce Crossing
13812 US Hwy 45
Bruce Crossing, MI 49912
(906) 827-3525
