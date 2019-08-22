|
Gary E. Bendrey, 70, of Bad Axe, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 while under the care of Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. He was born on April 2, 1949 in Bad Axe, Michigan to the late Charles and Onalee (Henne) Bendrey. Gary graduated from North Huron High School then earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and went on to become a certified public accountant. Gary enjoyed reading about classic cars and corvettes and attending car shows. He was a history buff and enjoyed those types of books as well. His children and grandchildren were important to him and he enjoyed visiting with them. He and his longtime friend, Holly, enjoyed spending time together and walking their dogs. Gary is survived by his daughters, Jodi (Mark) Kordyzon, Heather (Gary) Mimura, and Amanda Bendrey; his grandchildren: Owen, Seth and Molly Kordyzon, and Hailey and Hannah Mimura. He is also survived by his special friend, Carol (Holly) Skidmore and her daughter, Lacy Draper and his siblings Ronald (Phyllis) Bendrey and Sharon (William) McPhee, and several nieces and nephews. Per Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan. Cremation burial will take place at a later date at Port Austin Township Cemetery. A memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to family discretionary fund. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019