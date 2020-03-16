|
Gary Melvin Woodke
Gary Melvin Woodke, 75, of Port Hope, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of the Harbor Beach Community Hospital, under hospice care.
He was born on May 28, 1944 in Bloomfield Township to the late Emil and Clara (Sommers) Woodke. Gary was a quiet loving man who will be missed by all who knew him. Gary worked at Verona Hills Golf Course for 26 years before retiring. He lived on the family farm his whole life, and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Port Hope. Gary enjoyed his monthly trips to the casino.
Gary is survived by his sister: Shirley Muter of Bad Axe, brothers: Norman (Gail) Woodke of Harbor Beach, and Dale (Pam) Woodke of Alto, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Ervin Muter and nephew, Richard.
Funeral Services for Gary will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Sari Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Marquardt Cemetery. Visitation for Gary will be on Tuesday at the funeral home, from noon until time of services at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Lakeview Extended Care for the Exceptional Care Gary received.
Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 16, 2020