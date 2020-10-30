1/1
Gary Robarts
Gary Robarts
Gary Robarts, 59, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Gary was born May 5, 1961 in Bad Axe, son of the late Omar and Joan (Peyerk) Robarts. He married his wife, Lisa (Jones) Robarts on Nov. 16, 2002.
Before his passing, Gary enjoyed camping across Michigan with his family, kayaking, and spoiling the family dog Rosie.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lisa Robarts of Bad Axe; two daughters, Amanda (Jacob) Bouvrette of Big Rapids and Cassidy Robarts of Bad Axe; one son, Dillon Robarts of Bad Axe.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
