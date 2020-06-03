Gayle P. Vincent
1938 - 2020
Gayle P. Vincent
Gayle P. Vincent, 81, of Bad Axe, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital.
Gayle was born on June 10, 1938 in Port Huron to the late Clarence L. and Jessie D. (Shain) Stimson.
She married Grant N. Vincent on March 25, 1961. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2012.
Gayle loved to paint ceramics, crochet and garden.
Gayle is survived by her daughter, Terry (Bill) Bardelmeier of Holland; grandchildren, Andrea Bardelmeier, Haley (Jeff) Yin and Alex Bardelmeier; and great-grandchildren, Aneliece and Elizabeth Yin. She is also survived by her brother, John W. Stimson of Phoenix, Arizona; her sister, Beverly (Jim) Frontero of Shelby Township; her brother-in-law, Gerald (Shirley) Vincent of Bad Axe; nieces and nephews, Debra (John) Socks, Nick Frontero, Keven Vincent (Tamara Mandich), Tampa (Tom) Cooper and Lezle Vonck.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Kurtis Vincent and niece, Sheri Vincent.
Per Gayle's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Croswell Cemetery.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
