Jim and Linda,
So sorry for your loss of your mom. Aunt Jen had a wonderful sense of humor and kind spirit. She was always so nice to visit her. May she Rest In Peace and may you find comfort in the memories of her. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand during this time.
Genevieve I. O'Neil
Genevieve I. O'Neil, 102, of Port Austin, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Genevieve was born Sept. 28, 1917 to the late Louis and Josephine (Champagne) Mousseau. She lived in the Kinde/Filion area with her brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of 10 siblings.
She met and married the love of her life, William O'Neil. They were married at St Michael's Catholic Church and moved to Port Austin on the farm that they purchased together. Bill and Gen enjoyed life on the farm and continued to reside there for the remainder of their lives.
Genevieve worked at Mayes Level in Port Austin for years until they opened Gen and Bill's Restaurant in Kinde. Because of the great homemade food and service with a smile, the restaurant thrived for approximately 10 years until they decided it was time to sell. Genevieve also sold wool clothing door to door, to make extra money. After the restaurant business was sold, Genevieve began working at Hamill Manufacturing "the seat belt" factory in Bad Axe where she continued until retirement.
After she retired, Bill and Gen purchased a trailer and some property in Mio, where they spent time relaxing, making new friends and traveling to garage sales. Genevieve loved antiques and operated a small antique shop out of her garage for many years. She enjoyed socializing with tourists and showing off her collections of antiques and glassware.
Genevieve is survived by her son James, and his wife Linda of Port Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; brothers, Nelson "Sis", Peter, Lawrence and Willard Mousseau; sisters, Anastasia Ney, Mary Steinetz, Gertrude Trompics, Amelia Meagher and Agnes Thompson.
Per Genevieve's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the St. Michael's Cemetery in Port Austin.
Memorials can be made to Thumb Animal Shelter or to the family.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.