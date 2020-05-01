Genevieve I. O'Neil
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve I. O'Neil
Genevieve I. O'Neil, 102, of Port Austin, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Genevieve was born Sept. 28, 1917 to the late Louis and Josephine (Champagne) Mousseau. She lived in the Kinde/Filion area with her brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of 10 siblings.
She met and married the love of her life, William O'Neil. They were married at St Michael's Catholic Church and moved to Port Austin on the farm that they purchased together. Bill and Gen enjoyed life on the farm and continued to reside there for the remainder of their lives.
Genevieve worked at Mayes Level in Port Austin for years until they opened Gen and Bill's Restaurant in Kinde. Because of the great homemade food and service with a smile, the restaurant thrived for approximately 10 years until they decided it was time to sell. Genevieve also sold wool clothing door to door, to make extra money. After the restaurant business was sold, Genevieve began working at Hamill Manufacturing "the seat belt" factory in Bad Axe where she continued until retirement.
After she retired, Bill and Gen purchased a trailer and some property in Mio, where they spent time relaxing, making new friends and traveling to garage sales. Genevieve loved antiques and operated a small antique shop out of her garage for many years. She enjoyed socializing with tourists and showing off her collections of antiques and glassware.
Genevieve is survived by her son James, and his wife Linda of Port Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; brothers, Nelson "Sis", Peter, Lawrence and Willard Mousseau; sisters, Anastasia Ney, Mary Steinetz, Gertrude Trompics, Amelia Meagher and Agnes Thompson.
Per Genevieve's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the St. Michael's Cemetery in Port Austin.
Memorials can be made to Thumb Animal Shelter or to the family.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
Jim and Linda,
So sorry for your loss of your mom. Aunt Jen had a wonderful sense of humor and kind spirit. She was always so nice to visit her. May she Rest In Peace and may you find comfort in the memories of her. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand during this time.
Angie Jimkoski
Family
Cindy Smith
Friend
Very sweet lady, Love by all. Sorry for you Loss Jim & Linda and all Families
.
Eileen Popham-Clabuesch
Sorry for your loss Jim the class generation that raised us is disappearing and what we have are memories of what great parents they were and how lucky we were to be born in that small town America situation that their generation ran so well among hard work and family values.
Bruce Gill
Friend
So sorry to hear about Aunt Gin, she was a great person. Our thoughts and prayer are with you during your loss. The family of Betty Northcott. Nancy, Sandy and Mary Kaye, Ashley, Jason.
sandy chomas
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Gen was a special person.
Nancy (Northcott)Kemmer
Family
So sorry for the loss of a special lady. God Bless Jim & LindaWm
Bill & Barb Lackie
Friend
What an amazing lady! RIP Gen! ❤
Karen Carroll (Moore)
Friend
So sorry Jim and Linda, she was a great lady. We shared a lot of information about antiques together. They loved their glassware.
Pattie Korleski
Friend
Jim and Linda sorry of your moms passing. I remember working with her at the seatbelt plant. She was always so much fun and a joy to talk to.
Dan and Marge (Hagle) Lemanski
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved