Genevieve I. "Jimmie" Schmidt, 96, of Port Austin, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 4, 1924 in Port Austin, daughter of the late Edward and Harriet (Schubel) Parks. She was the co-valedictorian of her Port Austin High School Class of 1941. She graduated from Western Michigan University with a B.S. degree in Physical Education. She married Harry (Butch) Schmidt on Aug. 19, 1947 at St. Michael's Rectory in Port Austin. They were united in marriage by the late Rev. Joseph Dudek. Butch preceded his wife in death on July 5, 1993. Genevieve was employed as a teacher in Battle Creek, Port Austin and Kinde, MI. She also was a past charter member (President and Secretary) of Jr. Priscilla Club, a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality at St. Michael's, Vice-President of the Huron County Am. Association of University Women, President and Secretary of the former Port Austin Parent – Teacher Association, member of Sr. Priscilla Club (where she was Treasurer for many years), past member of Western Michigan University Alumni Association, member of Frank Horetski Post 449 Auxiliary, serving as Historian for many years and with the Executive Board, Secretary and member of the U&I Club, former Senior Citizens Group. She enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, photography and bowling. She bowled for 30 years at Biff's in Kinde. She traveled extensively, enjoying trips to Europe, the British Isles, Alaska, Canada, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and the Yukon Genevieve is survived by her son, Harry Edward Schmidt of Port Austin and daughter Karen (William) Strozeski of Port Austin; grandchildren – Jennifer (Todd) Sosnoski of Bad Axe and Todd Strozeski and his special friend Janna Rees of Romeo; great-grandchildren – Dylan Sosnoski and special friend Destiney Reese of Bad Axe and Kaitlyn Sosnoski of Rochester; brother – Charles (Dorothy) Parks of Port Austin. She was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Parks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Ascension of the Lord Parish – St. Michael Catholic Church in Port Austin. Officiating will be Fr. Craig Carolan. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Saturday at the church from 10 am until the service time at 11 a.m. A scripture service will be offered on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Port Austin Area Historical Society, Port Austin Township Library or to the donor's choice. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020