George Arthur Day
George Arthur "Art" Day, 90, of Port Austin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at McLaren Bay Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Port Austin on Feb. 20, 1930 to the late Murdoch and Mary (Fuller) Day. He married Dolores (Wrubel) Day on Sept. 6, 1950. Art and Dolores were the owners and operators of Thumb Lumber in Port Austin from 1976 to 1991.
He is survived by his children Gary (Penny) Day, Gail Wilder, and Bonnie Day; his grandchildren Scott (Christen) Wilder, Carrie Wilder, Justin (Jen) Day, Kelly (Chris) Clark, Robin Ales, Jeffrey Ales Jr., and Sarah Ales; his great-grandchildren Luke, Lana, Lexi, Lainey, Cecilia, Josh, Alfred, and Wyatt; his sister Bertha Broyles; brother Charlie (JoAnn) Day; sister-in-law Rhoda Day-Morris; his partner of many years, Irene Thrushman, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, his sister Betty (Day) Weisenbach, sister Bea (Day) Wellman, and brother Grant Day, brother-in-laws Ward Wellman, Don Weisenbach and John Broyles.
Art Day touched so many lives with his friendly, kind, humble, and generous heart. He loved spending time with friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial to celebrate Art's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020