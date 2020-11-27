1/1
George R. Wilson
George R. Wilson
George R. (Bob) Wilson, 69, of Port Hope died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron. He was born on April 8, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Robert M. and Marie L. (Ruth) Wilson.
Bob loved fishing and hunting, and especially spending time with his family and friends. He was an enormously proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered for being a friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by the mother of his children Patricia Eicher of Frankenmuth; his children Chad Wilson of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and B.J. (Matthew Booms) Wilson, Port Austin. Also surviving is his granddaughter Courtney Marie (Jacob) Middaugh, Dawsonville, Ga.; his great-grandchildren Jeremy and Carmen Middaugh; his siblings Janice Chip (Henry) Ciecielski, Gladwin, Martha Shaw of Bad Axe, Thomas Wilson of Pinnebog, and Michele Murawski of Pinnebog; and his nieces and nephews Nikki, Jess, Kendal, Tony and Brad.
He was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Wilson; brother-in-law Wayne Shaw; and his nephew Joshua
Funeral Services for George R. Wilson will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Knoblock Funeral Home in Kinde. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2 until the time of service at 5 p.m.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
