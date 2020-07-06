Georgina Marie Blach

Georgina Marie Blach (nee Mousseau), 92, a long-time resident of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 22, 2020, at Traditions of Mill Creek, Brentwood, Tennessee, under hospice care. Her life force was strong until the end. She will be greatly missed.

Georgina was born on May 27, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Nelson and Arla (Chapdelaine) Mousseau of Kinde. She was the second of 12 children and spent her childhood in the thumb area of Michigan. While a bobbysoxer in the 40's, she met her future husband, Edward "Eddie" Blach, fell in love and taught him how to cut a rug so he could keep up with her. However, before settling down and after graduating from Kinde High School in 1946, wide-eyed Georgina moved to Detroit to work at J.L. Hudson's. Her big city adventure was cut short when her mother broke her leg and needed Georgina's help with the younger kids still at home. Upon her return, she and her old flame Eddie found the spark rekindled, and on Sept. 25, 1948, the two exchanged wedding vows at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Kinde. After marriage, they made their home in the Detroit area until finally retiring to Florida in 1992.

She may have been nicknamed "George" to family and friends, but she was fondly known as "General George" to her brood of eight children. She ran a tight ship, didn't tolerate any lip, was strict but not unfair, and taught us forgiveness one way or another (like making us kiss and make up after a fight.) Infamous for her magical culinary wizardry in the kitchen, she whipped up her family favorites of homemade bread, City Chicken, Chop Suey, Meat Pie and Boiled Dinner on a shoestring budget.

Georgina was there for others, proudly serving her Savior the best she knew how. A loyal parishioner, she was an active member of the choir and a tireless volunteer at St. Vincent's in Madison Heights, St. Rene's in Sterling Heights, and Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Port Richey, Fla. A world traveler, Georgina made religious pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia, to the Vatican in Rome, and visited many other European countries. She enjoyed socializing, live theater, dancing, singing, bowling, gardening, going to the movies, and reading fiery (and perhaps scandalous?) romance novels.

She was renowned for her beautiful quilts and paintings and she also enjoyed the art of sewing and crocheting. She told all who would listen that "camping at Port Crescent State Park were the best years of my life" because of the time spent with family while singing John Denver songs around the fire. She always believed family came first, talked nonstop, had the memory of an elephant, was boldly stubborn, could hear a whisper from across the room, had tons of confidence and assuredness, and was sometimes honest to a fault. Not necessarily in that order.

During her lifetime, Georgina witnessed and lived through major world and domestic events such as Prohibition, the Great Depression, WWII, putting a man on the moon and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as many of the inventions and discoveries we now take for granted like penicillin, polio-measles-mumps vaccines, planet Pluto, bubble gum, Mickey Mouse, television, computers, the internet and smartphones. Think of the diverse experiences she lived through!

Georgina is preceded in death by her husband Edward; daughter Michelle; son Michael; her father Nelson and mother Arla; sisters Loree Rice, Jeanette Dell'Acqua, Donna Ruth and Elaine Schultz; and brothers Maurice and David. She is survived by six children Timothy, John, Sally, Edmund, James and Annette; eight grandchildren Adam, Dana, Nicole, Leonard, Joshua, Ashley, Christian and Natalie; and seven great-grandchildren Steven, Elijah, Robert, Kaiya, Nash, Dani and Jovi; four brothers Joseph, Jerome, Lawrence and Daniel Mousseau, and one sister Susanne Stahl.

Per Georgina's wishes, cremation has taken place. Catholic service and a catered Memorial for family and friends will be announced and held at a later date in the Thumb of Michigan. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida.

The family would especially like to thank all her wonderful caregivers first in Florida and later Progress at Windlands and Traditions of Mill Creek.



