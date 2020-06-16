Gerald Arnold Steinbis
1962 - 2020
Gerald Arnold Steinbis, 58, of Bad Axe, passed away on June 14, 2020 due to injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on March 1, 1962 in Harbor Beach to the late Arnold B. and Carol J. (Perdue) Steinbis.
On March 23, 1996 he married the love of his life, Beverly Volmering at Faith Gospel Tabernacle Church.
In his younger years, he played softball in church leagues. He loved to bowl and was in many bowling leagues. Gerald was just named Director in the Upper Thumb Area Bowling Association. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising rabbits and chickens. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Beverly Steinbis of Bad Axe; his children Amanda Steinbis of Bad Axe and Melissa Steinbis (Brandon Martin) of Sebewaing; and his step-son Justin Ackerman of Bad Axe. He is also survived by his siblings George (JoAnn) Steinbis of Bad Axe, Marilyn Boks of Bay City and Brian Steinbis of Bad Axe; along with many nieces and nephews. His cat, Blackie, will also miss him greatly.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe and at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe with Pastor Kenneth Lueke officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about Gerald he was a great guy i worked with him at TSC our prayers and thoughts are with the family
SUE AND SAM GOTTSCHALK
Friend
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss, work with him at TCC. Great guy may he rest in heaven. Thoughts and prayers to you

Tom Lemanski
Coworker
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
