Gerald James Ross

Gerald James Ross, 92, of Caseville, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 under hospice care.

Gerald was born Oct. 12, 1928 in Flint to the late James and Viola (Bingham) Ross. He graduated from Elkton High School in 1947. He began dating Doris Huff in high school, and they were married Sept. 9, 1950 at the Owendale RLDS Church.

His first job was sailing one season on the Great Lakes and he decided that was not for him. He then worked 10 years as a park ranger at Sleeper State Park, later working at Caseville Oven and finally at Active Industries in Sebewaing. He was a mink rancher and fur buyer, and was well known in the area for being a beekeeper. He served as a priest of the RLDS (now Community of Christ Church). Gerald built and played 24 hammered dulcimers. He looked forward to Friday night fish fry's in Bad Axe.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 70 years Doris; daughter Cindy (Dannie) Jeffers of Elkton and son Harvey (Taffaney) Ross of Bad Axe; grandchildren: Amy (Dan) Radomski, Jamie (Becky) Jeffers, Shane (Amy) Ross, Ryan (Jennifer) Ross, Bryant (Jessica) Ross, Alexander (Amanda) Ross, Acelenn, Denton and Aliyah Ross; great-grandchildren Raylee (Collin) Kuhn, Jenna, Ashley, Nickolas and Nathan Radomski, Mikayla Ross, Kaitlynn (Anthony) Ross, Logan, Brandon, Aiden, Samuel, Tucker and Jovie Mae; great-great grandson Riley Jones; and extended family: Caitlyn (Walter) Vanhouten and their daughter Layla, Samantha, Abigail and Sophie Mattice. He was preceded in death by his brothers Royal and Ronald Ross, and sister Phyllis St. Clair.

A private grave side service will be Tuesday afternoon at Caseville Twp Cemetery, Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.



