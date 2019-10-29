|
Geraldine M. Simmons, 87, of Caseville, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home under hospice care. Geraldine was born May 10, 1932 to the late Ralph and Merle (Jean) Farmer. She grew up in Caseville and attended Pigeon High School. She moved to the Detroit area before returning to Caseville in 1968 when she married Henry Simmons. She worked as a bus driver and health care worker until two years ago. She was a member of the Caseville Eagles Auxiliary and headed Concerned Citizen for Caseville. She loved to be in the pool, paint ceramics, and voice her opinions with letters. She loved her little dog Rescue. She is survived by her children Mike Grapp of Caseville, Patricia (Allen) Wichert of Port Hope and Bill (Laura) Simmons of Oak Beach; grandchildren Marcie (Terry) Miller, Natasha (Nathan) Leppek, Rebecca Simmons, Olivia Simmons, Kaleb (Ashley) Grapp, and Karissa Grapp; great-grandchildren Justin, Charlie and Logan; and daughter-in-law Yvonne. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Simmons, brother William, sister Betty and grandchildren David Wichert and Henry Simmons. A memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at St. Roch Catholic Church in Caseville, followed by a luncheon at the Caseville Eagles Club. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019