Geraldine P. Schram, age 85 of Midland, passed away Saturday morning May 16, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Charles H. and Stella M. (Horetski) Moore was born in Kinde, Michigan on January 1, 1935. She was a graduate of Kinde High School in 1952 and went on to graduate from Cleary College in 1955. Geraldine also attended the University of Michigan and finally graduated from Northwood University in 1978. She had been employed with Dow Corning until retiring in 1996. Geraldine was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, and was a Master Registered Graphoanalysis. She was also an expert in Forensic Document Examination and enjoyed doing oil paintings. On November 15, 1958 in Kinde, Geraldine married Ronald R. Schram, and after 48 years of marriage he passed away on June 8, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Sharon) Schram, Kelly (Wesley) Scoles all of Midland; grandchildren, Nicole (Andrew) Barclay, Daniel Schram; siblings, Kenneth (Sandra) Moore of Ohio, William (Kathy) Moore of Tawas, Larry (Virginia) Moore of Reese, Allan (Christine) Moore of Clarkston; sister, Ruth (Allan) VanCamp of Grand Blance; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by a son Michael.
Due to the current pandemic, private funeral services will take place for family members only. Interment will be in New Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials in Geraldine name may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Church. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland, Michigan. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 18, 2020.
