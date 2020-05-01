Gert was a special friend and somehow I knew the first day I met her that we were going to be more than what my role started out to be. I will always remember Gert for her courage, love of her family, her selflessness, kindness, forgiving way, determination, soft spoken, and unbelievable strength. As often as she said, "I appreciate you" she gave more than she took.



She was very Christian/spiritual and her only love before her family was her God/Jesus Christ.



While dropping her off the last time I saw her I said I love you my friend and she squeezed my hand stating she loved me too. I have no idea why I said that at the time. I'm just grateful I did.



I hope she knows that SHE was God's gift to me.



My Love and thoughts are with the whole family. Thank you so much for sharing this day with all of you. Vickie

Vickie Small