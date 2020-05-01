Gertrude "Gert" Crump
Gertrude (Gert) Alice Crump of Saginaw passed away early Sunday, April 19th after hospitalization and an intense battle with illness. She was born April 22, 1940 in Pigeon, Michigan to Albert Schuette and Frances Loeffler Schuette.
Always a bright and engaging personality Gert graduated as class valedictorian from Pigeon High, and then went on to Central Michigan University where she finished a degree in Elementary Education and later returned for her Master's degree in Elementary Math Education. She also earned her certification as a Library Media Specialist from Central Michigan University. Her extensive teaching career began in California where she met and married Ben Crump. They migrated to Virginia and then to the Saginaw area where she served as a classroom teacher and librarian for many years until her retirement from the Saginaw system of schools.
Gert treasured her sons - Ben Crump of Hemlock, his wife Chris and their two children Nicole and Joshua; and son Jeff Crump of Kalamazoo, his wife Jody, and their three children Jacob, Lauren, and Emma. Gert was predeceased by husband Ben in a tragic auto accident that left her with major injuries to her person that she battled for years to overcome. Doing her best to rise above her circumstances, she freely shared her incredible love and spiritual depth with everyone who knew her. Gert read and prayed with Alzheimer's patients and was an ambassador for new residents at Wescourt Retirement Community.
Gert was predeceased by a brother Elmer Schuette of Pigeon, and is survived by siblings Eunice Richmond of Bay Port, Clare Schuette of Cass City, Beatrice Marsh of Imaly City, and Alice Marsh Bennett of Austin, TX. She was equally loved by many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Private Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Interment will take place in Owen Cemetery. In accordance with State mandated ordinances the limitations of the number gathered and safe distancing will be observed. For those that wish to attend remotely, the service will be live streamed beginning at 12:55 p.m. at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/66825750 . In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Michigan Make-A-Wish Foundation or Samaritan's Purse. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.snowfuneralhome.net . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Rd., Saginaw, Michigan 48603.
Gertrude (Gert) Alice Crump of Saginaw passed away early Sunday, April 19th after hospitalization and an intense battle with illness. She was born April 22, 1940 in Pigeon, Michigan to Albert Schuette and Frances Loeffler Schuette.
Always a bright and engaging personality Gert graduated as class valedictorian from Pigeon High, and then went on to Central Michigan University where she finished a degree in Elementary Education and later returned for her Master's degree in Elementary Math Education. She also earned her certification as a Library Media Specialist from Central Michigan University. Her extensive teaching career began in California where she met and married Ben Crump. They migrated to Virginia and then to the Saginaw area where she served as a classroom teacher and librarian for many years until her retirement from the Saginaw system of schools.
Gert treasured her sons - Ben Crump of Hemlock, his wife Chris and their two children Nicole and Joshua; and son Jeff Crump of Kalamazoo, his wife Jody, and their three children Jacob, Lauren, and Emma. Gert was predeceased by husband Ben in a tragic auto accident that left her with major injuries to her person that she battled for years to overcome. Doing her best to rise above her circumstances, she freely shared her incredible love and spiritual depth with everyone who knew her. Gert read and prayed with Alzheimer's patients and was an ambassador for new residents at Wescourt Retirement Community.
Gert was predeceased by a brother Elmer Schuette of Pigeon, and is survived by siblings Eunice Richmond of Bay Port, Clare Schuette of Cass City, Beatrice Marsh of Imaly City, and Alice Marsh Bennett of Austin, TX. She was equally loved by many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Private Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Interment will take place in Owen Cemetery. In accordance with State mandated ordinances the limitations of the number gathered and safe distancing will be observed. For those that wish to attend remotely, the service will be live streamed beginning at 12:55 p.m. at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/66825750 . In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Michigan Make-A-Wish Foundation or Samaritan's Purse. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.snowfuneralhome.net . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Rd., Saginaw, Michigan 48603.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.