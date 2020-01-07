Home

Gertrude S. Cudnohufsky

Gertrude S. Cudnohufsky Obituary
Gertrude S. Cudnohufsky, 102, of Caseville, passed away, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at American House in Pontiac surrounded by family. Gertie was born June 25, 1917 in Norway, Michigan to the late William and Hendricka (Groenveld) DeGroot. She married Walter Cudnohufsky on June 24, 1939 in Vulcan, Michigan; he preceded her in death Dec. 17, 1995. She raised her family of nine children in Lake Orion. She worked as a cook at Guest House in Lake Orion. She retired in 1982 from Lake Orion to Caseville until 2008 when she moved closer to family. Gertie is survived by her children Walter (Susan) of Massachusetts, Judy (Raymond) Smith of Howell, Elaine Morris of Clarkston, Sharon Finley of Burton, Fred (Jane) of Mason, JoAnn Roulliard of Colorado, Bill (Elizabeth) of Massachusetts, and Leon of Lapeer; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister Rose Morosini of Saline and brother Edward (Eva) DeGroot of California. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rose Storm. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at St. Roch Catholic Church in Caseville with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to Think Beyond the Chair. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
