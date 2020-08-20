1/1
Gladys Wrubel
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Gladys Wrubel, 91, of Harbor Beach, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Blue Water Hospice in Marysville.
She was born on July 11, 1929 in Ruth to the late Frank and Theresa (Tenbusch) Booms. She and Ira Wrubel were united in marriage on Oct. 27, 1951 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth.
Gladys was a very patient, kind hearted beautiful soul, with much lover for her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitch crocheting, gardening, canning, playing cards, and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years of marriage, Ira Wrubel of Harbor Beach, children Lonnie (Donna) Wrubel of Port Huron, Suzette (Larry) Vogel of Deckerville, Steven (Cheryl) Wrubel of Harbor Beach, Janet Peters of Metamora, Charlene (Stan) Liniarski of Kimball, Brenda (Don Schultz) Carter of Marysville; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; siblings Agnes Booms of Harbor Beach, Beatrice Bishop of Memphis, Gertrude Salowitz of Palms, Eleanor Wooldridge of Eastpointe, and Irene Lemanski of Harbor Beach.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Melvin, Ralph, Eugene and Vincent Booms, Anabell Wruble and Marie Lang.
Funeral Service for Gladys will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in OLLH Church Cemetery. Visitation for Gladys will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Saturday will be at the church, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Please note that we are still practicing Social Distancing.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church of the Holy Name of Mary Parish
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church of the Holy Name of Mary Parish
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
