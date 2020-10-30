Glen L. Abbe

Glen L. Abbe, 81, of Owendale, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at home under hospice care.

Glen was born Nov. 23, 1938 at home in Oliver Township to the late Ezra and Hattie (Diebel) Abbe. He graduated from Elkton High School. He married Hazel Sherman on March 24, 1962 at the Owendale RLDS Church. Glen was a retired farmer. He enjoyed helping people however he could and hunting and fishing.

Glen is survived by his wife Hazel; children Raymond (Shelley) of Imlay City, Kurt of Grayling, Lynn (Clyde) Rhodes of Owendale and Karrie of Owendale; grandchildren Josh, Ashley, Isiah, Kurt Jr., Ethan, Harrison, Alyssa, Katie, Clyde Jr., Kristen, Courtney, Dakota and Hunter; great-grandchildren Gracie, Letty, Logan, Bryce, Sonnie, Luke, and Peyton; and sister-in-law Genevia of Owendale. He was preceded in death by siblings John, Jake, Velma, and Iva; brothers-in-law Clarence Severn and Elmer Andrews; and daughter-in-law Sue.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.



