1/1
Glen L. Abbe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen L. Abbe
Glen L. Abbe, 81, of Owendale, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at home under hospice care.
Glen was born Nov. 23, 1938 at home in Oliver Township to the late Ezra and Hattie (Diebel) Abbe. He graduated from Elkton High School. He married Hazel Sherman on March 24, 1962 at the Owendale RLDS Church. Glen was a retired farmer. He enjoyed helping people however he could and hunting and fishing.
Glen is survived by his wife Hazel; children Raymond (Shelley) of Imlay City, Kurt of Grayling, Lynn (Clyde) Rhodes of Owendale and Karrie of Owendale; grandchildren Josh, Ashley, Isiah, Kurt Jr., Ethan, Harrison, Alyssa, Katie, Clyde Jr., Kristen, Courtney, Dakota and Hunter; great-grandchildren Gracie, Letty, Logan, Bryce, Sonnie, Luke, and Peyton; and sister-in-law Genevia of Owendale. He was preceded in death by siblings John, Jake, Velma, and Iva; brothers-in-law Clarence Severn and Elmer Andrews; and daughter-in-law Sue.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Champagne Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved