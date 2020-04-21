|
|
Glenn John Faist
Glenn John Faist, 95, a lifelong resident of Elkton, was called to his heavenly home on April 15, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida.
Born on March 30, 1925 in Elkton, son of the late Ira and Lila (Wurtz) Faist; he graduated as class president from Elkton High School in 1943, and was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving as Staff Sargent in the South Pacific. Upon returning to Elkton, he began his career at Wallace and Morley Elevator as assistant manager and manager for 23 years, then transferred to Agri Sales in Bad Axe (formerly Bad Axe Grain) as manager for 20 years until retirement. He completed many agricultural short courses through MSU. Glenn met the love of his life, Arlene M. Kurzer, at Bay Shore Christian Camp in Sebewaing where his family had a cabin and spent several weeks each summer. They married on April 23, 1949 at Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church in Sebewaing, and continued the tradition with their own family, even celebrating their 50th anniversary at the camp. He enjoyed many activities with his family including boating on Michigan waterways, weekends in Caseville, water sports, fishing, tent camping, photography, and loved playing cards and board games with family and friends. Always very social, he and Arlene traveled, went on ocean cruises, and hosted Sunday school and neighborhood parties. He also enjoyed working in his yard, golfing, computer activities, carpentry and interior painting.
In 1989 Glenn and Arlene began to winter in Bradenton, Florida. Almost immediately Glenn fell in love with shuffleboard and the friendly competition it provided, winning some community tournaments and holding some park records. Glenn was an active member of the Elkton VFW Post 6013 serving as memorial Chaplin. He helped organize and participated in yearly parades, services, and funerals. For many years a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, he participated in search and rescue, boater safety instruction, water vessel examinations, and served as Flotilla Commander. His boat was often designated a USCG operational facility for rescue and patrol operations and he received several official commendations.
Active in his community, he served as secretary of the Elkton Community Chamber of Commerce and was a lifetime member of the Elkton United Methodist Church where he served as trustee, Sunday school secretary, and was secretary for the Bay Shore Christian Camp. He enjoyed music, from playing saxophone in high school to many years singing in choirs and quartets in his Elkton and Bradenton United Methodist churches.
Glenn and Arlene were honored to be the Grand Marshals for Elkton's 2019 Autumn Festival Parade. The day included a surprise gathering of family and friends to celebrate their 70th Anniversary.
Surviving is his beloved wife Arlene of 71 years; children Bryan (Patricia) Faist of Frankenmuth, twins Brenda Faist and Barton Faist of Chicago; grandchildren Steven (Michelle) Faist of Mason, Melanie (Jeff) Pfeiffer of Frankenmuth; great-grandchildren Madeline Faist, Willow, Harrison and Liberty Pfeiffer; brother–in-law Richard Meyer of Bradenton FL, and sisters-in-law Lorraine Faist of Grand Rapids and Orpha Bauer of Bay City. He was preceded in death by siblings Dale Faist and Elaine Meyer.
Private burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Elkton; with Memorial Service arrangements to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020