Gloria Ann Belew
Gloria Ann Belew, 85, passed away at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 19, 1935 in Pinnebog, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Ethel Eliza (Hall) Stirrett.
Gloria Ann Stirrett married her high school sweetheart John Allen Belew, on July 3, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bad Axe. They were married 66 years, and were still in love yet today.
Gloria was a 1953 Graduate of Bad Axe High School. When she was in the eleventh grade she started working for Michigan Bell as a telephone operator, and eventually worked herway up to a supervisor, transferring to the Saginaw office, retiring in the mid 80's. She later worked for Citizens Federal Savings and Loan, and North Star Bank. Gloria was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bad Axe, a member of Colfax Township Election Board, and helped with township assessorship.
Glo enjoyed garage sales, thrift store shopping, making Halloween costumes, Tiger baseball, walking, flower gardening and yardwork. She had a heart of gold and was a super woman. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was called "Grandma Belew" by many.
She was survived by her husband John; three daughters, Kim (Larry) Brown, and Pam Belew, all of Bad Axe, and Robin (Murray) Beachy, Pigeon; son Kurt Allen Belew, Bad Axe; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon (Alyssa), Nich (Bree), Brody (Shawna), Tyler (Tammy), Jesse (Bailee), Bailee (Max), Christy, and Amanda; nine great grandchildren, Miles, Maddie, Ramsey, Brentley, Lainee, Baker, Brooks, Rocky, and Findley; and brother-in-law Eugene Alent, Bad Axe.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Milford, Archie, Robert, and Max Stirrett; and five sisters, Vera Broomfield, Dorothy Nugent, Jane Kloska, Lois McDowell, and Floy Alent.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Bad Axe First Presbyterian Church on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Scott McDermand, officiating. Burial will be at Colfax Township Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice, First Presbyterian Church, Bad Axe or Thumb Industries.
Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.
