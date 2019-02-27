Home

Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Gloria Barclay


Gloria Barclay Obituary
Gloria Barclay, 89, of Harbor Beach, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Brockdale Delta Senior Living in Lansing. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Harbor Beach to the late George and Lucille (Hopson) Attwater. She and Merle Barclay were united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1949 in Harbor Beach. Merle preceded Gloria in death on Dec. 27, 2011. Gloria was a member of the United Methodist Church in Harbor Beach. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. Gloria enjoyed music, singing, flowers, and her rose garden. She is survived by her children: James (Donna) Barclay, Ronald (Lucille) Barclay, George (Karle) Barclay, her grandchildren: Jerad (Angie) Barclay, Lisa (Ryan) Kirsch, Ashley (John) McCall, Adrienne Barclay, Casey (Brian) Farr-Wyrzykowski, Shannon Barclay, Jeremiah MacReady, Jason (Erika) Smith, Melanie (Steve) Jones, 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Geraldine (Andrew) Moore, and brother Curtis Attwater. Funeral Service for Gloria will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Sari Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation for Gloria will be on Friday, at the funeral home, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
