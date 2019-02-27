Gloria Barclay, 89, of Harbor Beach, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Brockdale Delta Senior Living in Lansing. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Harbor Beach to the late George and Lucille (Hopson) Attwater. She and Merle Barclay were united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1949 in Harbor Beach. Merle preceded Gloria in death on Dec. 27, 2011. Gloria was a member of the United Methodist Church in Harbor Beach. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. Gloria enjoyed music, singing, flowers, and her rose garden. She is survived by her children: James (Donna) Barclay, Ronald (Lucille) Barclay, George (Karle) Barclay, her grandchildren: Jerad (Angie) Barclay, Lisa (Ryan) Kirsch, Ashley (John) McCall, Adrienne Barclay, Casey (Brian) Farr-Wyrzykowski, Shannon Barclay, Jeremiah MacReady, Jason (Erika) Smith, Melanie (Steve) Jones, 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Geraldine (Andrew) Moore, and brother Curtis Attwater. Funeral Service for Gloria will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Sari Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation for Gloria will be on Friday, at the funeral home, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary