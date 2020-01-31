|
Gloria Elizabeth Lewis, 95, of Pigeon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care in Pigeon where she had lived for 10 years. Gloria was born Sept. 18, 1924 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Paul and Harriett (Tilley) Lemmel. She married James W. Lewis on July 20, 1946 in Madison, Wisconsin; he preceded her in death March 6, 2001. She was the founder of the Madison Junior Women's Club in Madison, Wisconsin and she was the past president of the Scheurer Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon and active in their Women of Cross group. She was executive director of Readings for the Blind, which produced recordings of books for the sight impaired. She enjoyed having beautiful flower gardens and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Lewis of Farmington Hills and Debra Hoemke of Howell; daughter-in-law, Jane Lewis of Pigeon; and grandsons, Luke, Ethan, Nick, and Bryce Hoemke and Trevor Lewis. She was preceded in death by her son, David J. Lewis, and brother Paul Lemmel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care or Cross Lutheran Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020